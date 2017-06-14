Police investigating string of car burglaries in Waterford

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in Waterford are investigating a string of car burglaries in the area of New Shore Road and Nichols Lane.

According to police, the incident happened in the overnight hours between Monday and Tuesday.

The cars were all unlocked and one of the items stolen was a golf bag containing multiple clubs.

Police want to remind you to always lock your car.

If you have any information regarding the car burglaries, you are asked to contact Officer Eric Fredricks at (860) 442-9451 and reference case #2017-01231.