Police: Man tried to secretly record female roommate

By Published:
Norwalk police cruiser (file).

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is facing charges after police say he tried to photograph his female roommate through a closet wall.

Police say the victim arrived at her Norwalk home Monday evening and found the camera in a newly-made hole.

The woman called police, and officers traced the camera wire to Jose Chum-Hernandez’ room.

Police say Chum-Hernandez first said the camera was connected to a cable service, before eventually telling officers he was trying to record his roommate.

The 43-year-old has been charged with voyeurism and third-degree criminal mischief.

