Police: Waterbury man busted after throwing gun, drugs from car

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a Waterbury man is facing several charges in Torrington Wednesday morning.

According to police, 45-year-old Wendell McKinney is charged with possession of heroin, criminal possession of a firearm and interfering with an officer.

Police responded to the scene on Winstead Road on calls of a narcotic transaction. Police say McKinney drove off on Route 8 southbound, throwing a bag from the car.

In the bag, police say they found a loaded handgun, 61 bags of heroin, Suboxone packaged for sale and prescription medicine.

McKinney was held on $100,000 bond.