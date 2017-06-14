GOP House leader Steve Scalise, among 5 shot by gunman at Virginia park

(ABC/WTNH)– A gunman opened fire on members of Congress practicing for a charity baseball game this morning in Alexandria, Virginia, injuring Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, and others.

At least four people have been shot, including Scalise. A senior member of GOP leadership told ABC News that Scalise “was hit in the hip and should be OK.”

A law enforcement source said a suspect is in custody and that the suspect was wounded and taken to George Washington University Hospital. There was no information on a motive.

PHOTO: Map showing location of Alexandria, Virginia and Washington, D.C. where shots were fired near where congressmen were gathered, June 14, 2017. ABC News
The shooting took place in Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood, where a number of members of Congress were practicing for the annual charity congressional baseball game set for tomorrow. Only Republican members of Congress were at this practice; Democrats practiced separately earlier in the morning.

Witness Ben Childers told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” he was in his apartment when he heard gunshots and he said he saw congressional members running off a baseball field.

There were three members that were kind of headed over toward our apartment, so we ran down and got them into our apartment so they could shelter in place. They also said that Steve Scalise had been shot and was on the ground on the baseball field.”

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Alabama, told CNN, “I was on deck about to hit batting practice on the third base side and I hear, ‘Bam.’ And I look around and behind third base … I see a rifle. and I see a little bit of a body.

“At the same time I hear Steve Scalise over near second base scream,” Brooks added. “He was shot.”

Brooks said he took off his belt and he and another congressman applied a tourniquet to try to slow down the bleeding.

Brooks said a security detail shot back at the active shooter. Brooks estimated that 50 to 100 shots were fired.

Besides Brooks and Scalise, other Republican members of Congress at the scene were: Rand Paul of Kentucky, Jeff Flake of Arizona, Jimmy Duncan of Tennessee, Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, Joe Barton of Texas, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Steven Palazzo of Mississippi and Steve Pearce of New Mexico.

The Alexandria Police Department said a suspect was in custody and no longer a threat.

Police also said victims were being transported to local hospitals.

The FBI has arrived at the scene of the shooting, which is about 7 miles away from the White House in Washington, D.C.

PHOTO: A shattered window near the scene where shots were fired in Alexandria, Va. where members of Congress were gatheredJoeMiscavige/Twitter
President Donald Trump said in a statement:
    The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

Connecticut Rep. Elizabeth Esty also tweeted about the shooting.

Senator Chris Murphy also reacted to the shooting by tweeting “oh my God.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

