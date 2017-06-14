Report of two bobcats in Ellington backyard

Related Coverage Connecticut authorities warn of increased bobcat sightings

ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two bobcats were spotted in an Ellington resident’s backyard on Monday afternoon.

Ellington Animal Control posted a photo on Facebook of two bobcats resting behind a house on Crescent Circle, a location that borders some local YMCA hiking trails. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was notified.

Animal Control shared online that studies may be conducted in nearby towns to assess the growth of the bobcat population, which seems to have increased in recent years.

For now, residents should remain on the lookout for more sightings.