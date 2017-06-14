San Francisco police respond to shooting at UPS facility

SAN FRANSISCO (ABC/WTNH) — San Francisco police responded to a shooting Wednesday at a UPS facility.

The shooting occurred at a UPS facility near 17th Street and San Bruno Avenue, ABC San Francisco affiliate KGO reported. Police are currently conducting a search of the building, they said.

UPS confirmed in a statement that there was an incident involving employees Wednesday morning. The company is cooperating with law enforcement, it said.

Our thoughts are with those affected by today’s tragic incident at a UPS facility in San Francisco. https://t.co/4XC32AoLFn — UPS (@UPS) June 14, 2017

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting. Police asked people in the area to shelter in place.

ATF also responded to the scene.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

The full statement from UPS is below:

UPS confirms there was a shooting incident involving 4 employees within the company’s facility in San Francisco earlier this morning. Local law enforcement are conducting an investigation. We cannot provide information as to the identity of persons involved at this time, pending the police investigation. We understand that there are potentially multiple deaths, although some individuals were transported to the hospital and we are unsure of their status at this time. The company is saddened and deeply concerned about affected employees, family members and the community we share. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those touched by this incident. To assist our employees during this time, UPS has made professional counseling available. The facility is an area package sorting hub and package delivery center.

UPS employs 350 at the facility.