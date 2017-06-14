Significant traffic delays expected for Tom Petty concert in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police anticipate extensive traffic delays for a number of events in the Capitol City on Wednesday.

The Xfinity Theater in Hartford is hosting the Tom Petty Concert on the night of June 14th, with the anticipation of over 20,000 guests.

Also expected to hold up traffic, is the Hartford Yard Goats Game against the AA affiliate of the Yankees.

The Greater Hartford NAACP has announced a “March for Justice” to push for criminal justice reform for citizens returning home from correctional institutions. NAACP advocates say they expect anywhere from 50-300 peaceful participants.

The march will take place at the State Capitol at 5:00 p.m.

 

