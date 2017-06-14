Some of the country’s newest citizens take their oath in Mystic

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Before taking the oath to become a citizen, one woman took a vow to become a wife through an arranged marriage by her father-in-law.

“I met him and I liked him and very down to earth,” said Kasturi Yalamanchili about her husband.

“My father contacted her and she gave her number to my father and I started talking to her,” said her husband, Baskar Seetharaman.

Turned out dad knew best. Ten years of marriage, two daughters, and today the Wilton couple hit another milestone.

In all 75 people from 32 different countries across the world are now U.S. citizens including the Yalamanchilis from India.

“It’s great, such a nice feeling,” said Kasturi Yalamanchili

To get to Mystic Wednesday, the judge presiding over the ceremony said each person went through a 6-to-9 month process, faced an extensive background check, and passed a test. Each person took an oath to be faithful to the country here at Mystic Seaport on a very appropriate holiday, Flag day.

“Flag day. That’s the day I became a citizen so that’s really cool,” said Kasturi.

She hopes what happened here today is something her daughters value when they got older.

Kasturi, “We are a family right? So they might wonder why mommy is going into a different line and being together as a family I think this makes a huge difference for them too like all of them stick together.”