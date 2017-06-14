Southington man alleged to have punched woman in case of road rage

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say they have arrested a man after he allegedly punched a woman in a parking lot following a road rage incident on the roadway in Southington.

The female victim reported to police that while she was driving her vehicle on Marion Avenue on Friday June 9th, she drove up behind a pick-up truck.

Through investigation police determined that the truck was driven by Paul Haburay of Southington. The female explained to police that the truck suddenly swerved to the left and then pulled to the side of the right side of the road. She thought Haburay wanted her to pass his vehicle so she drove around the truck and continued on Marion Avenue.

Allegedly, the truck then got right behind the victim’s vehicle, causing her to think that the truck was going to hit the rear of her car. This continued to a parking lot on Marion Avenue police say, which the victim pulled into.

While in the parking lot, the woman says she exited her vehicle while Haburay exited his truck.

The female reported that Haburay began yelling at her about what happened on the road and then allegedly without warning or provocation, punched her underneath the left eye.

The woman told police she then went into the building and later obtained the license plate from Haburay’s vehicle after he left the area. The woman sustained swelling under the eye and she refused treatment from ambulance personnel on scene.

Haburay was taken into custody without incident at his residence.

He was charged with assault third-degree, and illegal operation of a motor vehicle with intent to harass or intimidate.

Haburay was released on a $2,000 non-surety bond and given a court date of June 19th at the Bristol Superior Court.