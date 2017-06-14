Southington woman arrested after child found wandering alone

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Southington woman is facing charges after a four-year-old boy was found wandering alone.

Early Sunday evening, police got a call about a young boy wandering alone near West Center Street and Bristol Street.

Police say the boy had been playing in the front yard of a home on Germania Street with another child who is a relative and walked off.

Officials say 47-year-old Tracy Dagata was in the back yard and didn’t see the child leave.

Dagata is charged with Risk of Injury to a Child, and has been released on $2500 bond. The child was not hurt.