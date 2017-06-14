Torrington Police arrest a man for allegedly stabbing his date

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Torrington Police are investigating an alleged sex assault case that they say started online. They arrested 21 year-old William Hill. They say Hill met a woman online and the two ended up at the home Hill is staying at for a few days. Police say while there, Hill and the woman got into an argument and they say Hill stabbed her.

It happened inside Hill’s uncle’s home — that’s where Hill is staying.



“He’s from South Carolina,” said Hill’s uncle Fred. “He just come up here to get some warrants taken care of and they dismissed everything.”



Fred says he was asleep at around 1:30am on June 13th — when police say the stabbing occurred. Fred says he didn’t hear any signs of any kind of confrontation and didn’t see any blood on the walls or on the floors. He questions whether anything like this happened on the deck at his home.



“If a girl got stabbed more than one time, she would’ve been yelling,” Fred said. “I would’ve heard something. I’m not that sound a sleeper.”



“I can’t say my nephew didn’t do it or did it, but I can say it didn’t happen on this deck,” Fred said.



Torrington Police say something did happen there. They charged Fred’s nephew with assault, first degree sexual assault and tampering with evidence. At Hill’s arraignment on Wednesday, his bond was increased to $200,000.



“I mean, I feel bad but I just don’t think he did it, you know?” said Fred. “Not here anyway.”