Torrington police make drug arrest during traffic stop

By Published:
Richard Perry (Torrington Police)

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)- A motor vehicle stop has led to the arrest of a Torrington man on narcotics charges.

Torrington police arrested 31-year-old Richard Perry III for possession of narcotics with intent to sell following the stop Tuesday night.

richard perry evidence Torrington police make drug arrest during traffic stop
Torrington Police

According to police, a bag containing several crack cocaine rocks was found in his car, with some of it already packaged for sale. The officer also seized cash and cell phones from Perry at the time of his arrest.

Police also say there was an active arrest warrant for Perry for the sale of crack cocaine at the time of his arrest. He is now being held on a $250,000 bond.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s