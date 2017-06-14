Torrington police make drug arrest during traffic stop

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)- A motor vehicle stop has led to the arrest of a Torrington man on narcotics charges.

Torrington police arrested 31-year-old Richard Perry III for possession of narcotics with intent to sell following the stop Tuesday night.

According to police, a bag containing several crack cocaine rocks was found in his car, with some of it already packaged for sale. The officer also seized cash and cell phones from Perry at the time of his arrest.

Police also say there was an active arrest warrant for Perry for the sale of crack cocaine at the time of his arrest. He is now being held on a $250,000 bond.