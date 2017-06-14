UConn to renovate bookstore at Storrs campus

WTNH.com Staff Published:

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of the UConn campus in Storrs is about to look a whole lot different.

The school is renovating its 4500 square foot bookstore right across the street from Gampel Pavilion.

The new bookstore will have a new entrance, an Apple Store, a Starbucks, a 3,000 square foot area on the second floor that will be used for events and activities, charging stations with USB outlets and even an area focused on skincare and beauty products.

The project costs about $3 million, but Barnes and Noble, which runs the bookstore, is paying for it.

