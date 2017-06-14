University of New Haven first Connecticut college named HEARTSafe

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of New Haven has become the first institution of higher learning to be named HEARTSafe by the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

“The HEARTSafe Workplace Program is designed to increase awareness of the signs and symptoms of sudden cardiac events,” stated Raffaella Coler, the Director of the Department of Public Health’s Office of Emergency Services.

The designation comes as part of DPH’s Heart Disease & Stroke Prevention Program.

In conjunction with the program, UNH installed 28 defibrillators across its campuses and has trained more than 140 employees how to respond to a possible heart attack.

Each year, more than 250,000 Americans die from cardiac arrest.

The HEARTSafe program will also offer health education and information on how to reduce the risks of heart disease.

The program has been run in partnership with the student EMS Club.