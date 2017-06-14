Waterford police looking for suspect in Walmart parking lot accident

(Photo Courtesy: Waterford Police Department)

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford police are searching for the man believed to have left the scene of an accident on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place at the Waterford Walmart Supercenter where the suspect backed his red Ford Ranger into a vehicle and then left the scene.

(Photo Courtesy: Waterford Police Department)

According to witnesses, the truck has a Connecticut license plate numbered 326CYM. However, the plate does not trace back to the Ford Ranger.

Police describe the suspect as a white male who was wearing a yellow hat, a brown t-shirt, and shorts.

If you have information on the incident or the suspect, you are asked to contact Officer Sylvestre at 860-442-9451.

