Woman embezzles $184,000 from her employer

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An Ansonia woman has been arrested for embezzling approximately $184,000 from the Milford business she worked at.

Milford Police have charged 52-year-old Rosalie Belbusti with Identity theft 3rd, larceny 1st and forgery 1st (192 counts).

According to police, while working at a business in Milford that police are not identifying, Belbusti fraudulently wrote and cashed checks she made out to herself between 2012 and 2017 using a business checking account.

Belbusti posted a $50,000 bond pending her arraignment on July 11th.