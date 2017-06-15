43 year old man charged for distributing carfentanil

Related Coverage Connecticut Attorney General to participate in pharmaceutical investigation

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A former Bridgeport resident has been charged with distributing carfentanil after police performed several controlled purchases.

It was announced on Thursday that Charles Thelumsa, 43, was arrested on June 13 in Elmsford, N.Y. in a hotel where he had been residing.

According to court documents, law enforcement had coordinated two controlled heroin purchases in March and May 2017. In each instance, Thelumsa’s collegue completed the transactions.

On May 24, 2017, authorities conducted a controlled purchase of three bundles of heroin and were directed to Thelumsa’s hotel to complete the transaction. The drugs received that day were tested in a laboratory and proved to contain heroin, carfentanil, and U47700.

Carfentanil is an opioid that is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and is typically used for tranquilizing large animals. U47700 is a synthetic opioid about seven times stronger than morphine.

Those suffering from opioid addiction need access to treatment and recovery,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Ferguson. “But those responsible for the distribution of heroin and deadly synthetic opioids like carfentanil and U-47700 need to be held accountable for their actions. This investigation demonstrates the strength of collaborative law enforcement in Connecticut and our strong partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to aggressively seek and bring to justice anyone who distributes these poisons.”

Thelumsa appeared in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge William I. Garfinkel yesterday in Bridgeport. He was detained, his charge carrying up to 20 years in prison.

This case comes at a time where statewide initiatives to target narcotics and the growing opioid epidemic are strong. U.S. Attorney Daly shared, “This is the first federal prosecution involving carfentanil in Connecticut. We will continue to devote numerous federal resources to battle the scourge of opioid abuse and distribution, and our commitment becomes stronger as these illegal drugs become more sinister and deadly. This investigation is ongoing.”