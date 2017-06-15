Accident with life-threatening injuries closes part of I-91 in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A car accident with life-threatening injuries has caused troopers to close part of I-91 in Wallingford on Thursday afternoon.

According to Troopers, all lanes except the right lane on I-91 southbound are closed between exits 15 and 14 in Wallingford because of the one-car accident.

#cttraffic UPDATE I-91 S/B X14 Right lane open.Left two lanes remain closed for accident with life threatening injury. Seek alternate routes — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 15, 2017

Officers say motorists should expect delays and should seek alternate routes, if possible. Traffic is congested from exit 17 to exit 14.

There is also no word on the identities of the people involved in the accident.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.