Airline complaints rise over the past year

(WTNH) — Airlines are not experiencing the best of times in terms of how they are viewed by their passengers.

According to new government numbers, complaints about airlines have increased. The number of complaints were studied between April 2016 and April 2017.

When trying to determine why so many people were angry, the study showed most people were upset over too many flights being cancelled. In addition to the cancellations, all those delays often lead to missed connecting flights, upsetting even more passengers.