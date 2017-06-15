Arrest made in connection with 2016 fatal car accident in Barkhamsted

NORTH CANAAN, Conn (WTNH) – A man from West Hartland turned himself into State Police in connection with a car accident that left one person dead in Barkhamsted last year.

According to investigators, 49-year-old Thomas McGee turned himself in on an active arrest warrant for Evading Responsibility as a result of a fatal accident on May 20, 2016. State Police say McGee was processed at the Connecticut State Police Troop B barracks in North Canaan, and has been released on a $2,500 surety bond.

McGee is scheduled to appear in Bantam Superior Court on June 27.