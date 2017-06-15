Clinton Police find man who stole from outlets, assaulted police officer

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Clinton Police found a man they were searching for in connection to a shoplifting incident at some outlets on Thursday night.

Police say 29-year-old Chad Dandria of Norwich was involved in a shoplifting incident at the Clinton Crossing Outlets on Wednesday night around 6 p.m. Dandria and an accomplice identified as Joseph Salimeno were suspected of committing shoplifting at the outlets. Witnesses advised police that the pair fled off of the Clinton Crossing property toward Route 81.

Shortly after the incident was reported, police say the pair was seen on foot in the area of the Dunkin Donuts shopping complex, which is located right across the street from the exit of the Clinton Crossing Outlets. Officers approached the pair and took Salimeno into custody without incident. Dandria, however, fled on foot from the officers in the thick, wooded area behind the shopping complex.

Around 9 p.m., a Clinton police officer saw Dandria behind the Shell Gas Station on High Street. The officer approached Dandria and attempted to take him into custody. Dandria resisted arrest and struck the officer in the head during the struggle. As a result of the assault, the officer lost his footing and fell down a steep embankment behind the gas station. The officer suffered abrasions and lacerations to his head in the fall. The officer was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital by Clinton Fire Department’s ambulance. He was treated at the hospital and has since been released.

Dandria avoided being captured then, but was caught on Thursday night.

The Clinton Police Department was assisted by Norwich and Montville Police Departments in locating Dandria. He was hiding in a residence in Montville around 5 p.m. on Thursday. He was taken into custody without incident, transported to Clinton Police Department and is now being held on a $500,000 bond. He is facing charges of assault on an officer, interfering with an officer, larceny and conspiracy.

Dandria is scheduled to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on Friday.