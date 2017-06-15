Congresswoman DeLauro calls out Trump administration for apprenticeship programs

By Published:
Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta

WASHINGTON, DC (WTNH) — On Thursday, Congresswoman Rosa Delauro released a statement regarding President Trump’s executive order on apprenticeships. This statement was released in conjunction with the White House announcing it is reducing government oversight and will seek to expand apprenticeships.

Despite the White House’s statement, critics are saying the federal workforce system will see billions of its funding reduced under the 2018 budget.

DeLauro’s statement can be read in full below:

“While President Trump is signing an executive order pledging to support apprenticeship programs, the reality is that his 2018 budget will undermine our public workforce system. Today’s executive order is just one more example of President Trump claiming to support America’s working men and women, only to then turn around and inflict harm upon millions of them. This executive order would create a duplicative system that does not guarantee quality training opportunities and provides fewer safeguards for workers, unlike the proven, existing Registered Apprenticeship model.

The Trump Administrations budget slashes support for federal job training by 40 percent for disadvantaged adults, dislocated workers, and at-risk youth, ends the Senior Community Service and Employment Program for 67,000 low-income older Americans, and closes Job Corps Centers across the country. President Trump cannot claim to support American workers with apprenticeships when his budget tells a different story.

President Trump’s executive order could open the floodgates for federal dollars to flow to so-called ‘job training programs,’ like Trump University. We cannot allow the American people to be scammed by organizations that rake in million dollars in profit from vulnerable students and give them a shoddy education in return. These students deserve education and training that will give them the resources and tools to succeed, and these bogus organizations will not do that.

The reality is that President Trump continues to favor the wealthy, corporations, and special interests over the American worker. From putting Americans at risk at Trump University, to putting forward a budget that attacks nearly every facet of life for working families, President Trump is not living up to his promises on the campaign trail. The American worker deserves better.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s