Crash closes Route One in Waterford

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Route One is closed in Waterford Thursday morning, due to a motor vehicle accident.

Police say Route One is closed in the area of Dunkin’ Donuts east, near Stoneheights Drive, because of a motor vehicle accident. There were injuries in the crash but the extent of injuries or how many people were involved in the accident is unknown.

It is also unclear when the road is expected to reopen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. There are no further details at this time.