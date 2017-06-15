Crash closes Route One in Waterford

By Published:

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Route One is closed in Waterford Thursday morning, due to a motor vehicle accident.

Police say Route One is closed in the area of Dunkin’ Donuts east, near Stoneheights Drive, because of a motor vehicle accident. There were injuries in the crash but the extent of injuries or how many people were involved in the accident is unknown.

It is also unclear when the road is expected to reopen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. There are no further details at this time.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s