Cruisin’ Connecticut – Backstage for Motown the Musical at the Shubert Theatre

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Haven, home of the historic Shubert Theatre.

Motown the Musical is in town through Sunday, and we caught up with the star of the show, Allison Semmes, who portrays Diana Ross:

We see Motown how it began. Berry Gordy – he was 29 years old, he had a dream – this guy from Detroit. And we see him come up with this idea of Motown. And we see the artists that came through Motown, and how it really became what it is now.

The traveling show features over 1,000 wardrobe pieces, that are managed by a crew of 11, local wardrobe personnel.

The show features energetic dance numbers, nonstop music and more than 40 classic hits like “My Girl” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

Get tickets to Motown the Musical at the Shubert Theatre, and visit the theatre: 247 College Street, New Haven, CT 06510