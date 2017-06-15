Do-it-yourself Father’s Day gift ideas

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Nothing says I love you and saves money like a nice homemade gift. Father’s day is almost here and there are deals everywhere but if you have little ones, it’s a fun time of year to get crafty and make something special.

Jessica Nelson with Michael’s stores showed us a slew of projects for Mother’s Day and now coming through for dad!

“We have things to make key-chains, wallets, belt clips and stuff like that,” Nelson said.

She says personalized leather gifts are popular this year. A keychain, money or belt clip.

“The belt clip that we have, if you have a dad that’s outdoorsy, it’s got a spot for a flashlight,” she said.

There’s always the crafty drinkware or decorate a fun tool box for dad. Personalized gifts not only mean a lot, they also save you money!

“Most do-it-yourself projects we have they range from $12 to the most $40. We have some that are as low as $2,” Nelson added.

Gardening pots or any other kind of kit may also be fun to do with dad this weekend. Either way DIY projects keep the kids busy and dad feeling special!