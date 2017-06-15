Dodge minivans recalled; air bag can inflate unexpectedly

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling 297,000 minivans in the U.S. and Canada because the driver’s front air bag can inflate unexpectedly.

The recall covers Dodge Grand Caravans from 2011 and 2012. The company says eight people have suffered minor injuries from the problem, but no crashes have been reported.

Fiat Chrysler says the air bag wiring can chafe against steering wheel trim, causing a short circuit. Drivers could see an air bag warning light, the windshield wipers may turn on unexpectedly or the speed control may not work.

Dealers will inspect wiring and replace it if needed. They’ll also install a protective covering.

Owners will be notified by mail starting July 28.

The similar Chrysler Town & Country minivan is not affected. FCA says it has different steering wheel trim.

