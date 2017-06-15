‘Dump the Pump Week’ encourages car-less commuting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — ‘Dump the Pump Week’ in New Haven is an environmentally friendly event encouraging car-less commuting.

It begins on Thursday June, 15 and runs through Thursday, June 22 in New Haven.

During the week, organizers ask everyone to use an alternate mode of transportation at least once.

This is part of a national event, happening on June 15, promoting biking, walking and public transportation.

Organizers in New Haven say this should be easy for people to do because of the access to public transportation.