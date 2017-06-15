Eli’s Tavern: An NYC Style Gastropub in the Heart of Downtown Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking for good food and a fun time, check out Eli’s Tavern in downtown Milford, Conn. The New York City style gastropub is serving up all your summer favorites with a modern flair.

“When you step into Eli’s Tavern, it should take you back a few years,” explained Ellis Reilly, the director of development at Eli’s Restaurant Group. “It is a bit more old timey.”

Eli’s Tavern is the perfect spot to grab a bite to eat or spend a fun night out.

“Share a few appetizers with friends,” Reilly said. “Come in, have a few drinks — cocktails, martinis, awesome beer selection.”

Their new American menu offers small plates as well as summertime fare like the classic New England lobster roll.

“Lobster meat, butter hard roll, that’s it,” Reilly described the roll. “No filler. No nonsense. We’re talking a nice juicy lobster roll.”

Even better, every Monday night this summer from 4pm to 10pm, you can get a lobster roll for half-off.

From the tuna tartare to the buffalo flatbread, the choices at Eli’s Tavern are endless. Plus you can take that dish up a notch by pairing it with a summertime beverage.

“We have a lot of summer beers featured at the bars,” said Danielle Hottin, a bartender at Eli’s Restaurant Group. “You’ll see Sam’s Summer Ale. You’ll also see Porch Rocker making an appearance, and we also have Shock Top and Blue Moon.”

Or try one of Eli’s refreshing cocktails.

“What makes our drinks really unique is that we have our own brand of liquors,” Hottin explained. “We have our Eli’s Herradura Reposado, our Eli’s Jack Daniels Single Barrel, and we also have an Eli’s Woodford Reserve. You can find some of these liquors in our signature cocktails, such as our ‘Perfect Margarita’ and our ‘Blackberry Lemonade.’”

Eli’s also has an outdoor patio that’s perfect for enjoying the sunny season.

“The summer experience is all about the patio,” Reilly said.

So come make the most of your summer at Eli’s Tavern in downtown Milford. To learn more visit ElisRG.com.