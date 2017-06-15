Florida Gov. to recruit Conn. businesses to move

WTNH.com Staff Published:
(WTNH) — Florida’s Governor says he’s making a trip to Connecticut and he’s taking some of our businesses with him when he leaves.

On Thursday, Rick Scott announced he will lead an economic development mission to our state next week.

He plans to make a pitch to businesses on why they should leave Connecticut and head to the Sunshine State.

Scott says the business environment in Connecticut cannot compete with what Florida has to offer.

Governor Malloy’s office issued a statement that reads in part:

If he’s expecting anyone in Connecticut to buy what he’s selling, he’s better off saving his taxpayers the cost of the trip and staying home.”

