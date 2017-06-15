Getting rid of spider and varicose veins

(WTNH)-Looking to get rid of varicose or spider veins? HeartCare Associates Vein Care Center has a board-certified staff that can perform a wide range of safe and effective vein treatments right in the office using non-surgical techniques.Vein disease is considered a medical condition and treatment is covered by most insurances and HeartCare accepts all insurances.

For everyone seeing this on CT Style, we invite them to an exclusive free vein screening process on June 21 from 2pm to 5pm at our Hamden location on 2200 Whitney Avenue. Call to make your appointment and let us know you saw us on CT Style and it’s free! 203-407-2500

Tom Rank, a nurse practitioner specializing in internal medicine and primary care with a focus on cardiovascular disease, is giving a free Lecture at HeartCare Associates’ Hamden location on Thursday, June 29th, from 5:30 – 6:30 pm, about “Make Your Legs Beautiful & Pain Free”. You must call to reserve seating.

For more information about HeartCare Associates, click here.

