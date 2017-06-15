Group say Connecticut drought advisory can now be lifted

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A coalition of state agencies says the drought advisory issued last summer in Connecticut can now be lifted.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s office announced Thursday that the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup has determined stream and ground water levels, as well as water levels at most of the state’s water company reservoirs, are normal or above normal across much of Connecticut.

This development comes after much of Connecticut received above-normal precipitation in May.

Last October, the workgroup issued its’ first-ever “drought watch” for most of Connecticut. Residents, businesses and local governments were urged to voluntarily reduce water usage by around 15 percent.

The workgroup is still asking people to practice smart water conversation techniques. Those can include steps such as stopping indoor and outdoor plumbing leaks and replacing old toilets.

