HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)- A 28-year-old cook at a restaurant in Hamden is now facing a charge of sexual assault for allegedly touching a co-worker inappropriately.

Police took Sergio Torres into custody following the alleged incident at a restaurant on Dixwell Avenue on June 10th. Torres now faces a charge of fourth degree sexual assault.

He was released from custody after posting a $1,000 bond. Torres is due to appear in court in Meriden on June 30th.