Hartford PCP dealer sentenced to more than 5 years in prison

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who was arrested for distributing phencyclidine (PCP) was sentenced to 70 months of imprisonment on Wednesday.

Garrett Carter, 30, of Hartford will spend more than 5 years in a federal prison followed by four years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Hartford police began an undercover operation in January 2016. The undercover officer made multiple purchases of PCP from an individual who was being supplied by Carter.

Police arrested Carter on March 24, 2016 after he arrived at a location to meet his distributor. When arrested, Carter had 28 ounce-sized bottles of PCP in his possession.

On February 6, 2017, Carter pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of PCP.