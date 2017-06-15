Hartford Police arrest suspect for stolen pistol and marijuana

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police have arrested a suspect they say was found holding a stolen pistol and large bags of marijuana.

On Tuesday, Hartford Police were investigating tips they received concerning the sale of illegal marijuana and narcotics on Baltimore Street.

Officers spotted the suspect trespassing behind a home on the street. Once the suspect noticed the detectives, they took off and jumped into the backseat of an idling vehicle.

Officers searched the car and found large bags of marijuana and a handgun in plain sight.

The owner of the car, Jahnishia Dillard of Hartford, was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Interfering with Police, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.