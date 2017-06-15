Hartford Police arrest suspect for stolen pistol and marijuana

By Published:
(Hartford Police)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police have arrested a suspect they say was found holding a stolen pistol and large bags of marijuana.

On Tuesday, Hartford Police were investigating tips they received concerning the sale of illegal marijuana and narcotics on Baltimore Street.

Officers spotted the suspect trespassing behind a home on the street. Once the suspect noticed the detectives, they took off and jumped into the backseat of an idling vehicle.

Officers searched the car and found large bags of marijuana and a handgun in plain sight.

The owner of the car, Jahnishia Dillard of Hartford, was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Interfering with Police, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s