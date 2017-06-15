Heavy police presence outside Stratford home

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– There is a heavy police presence at a home in Stratford Thursday morning.

Several police cars and canine units have been on the scene of the home at 76 Pleasantview Avenue since around 6 a.m.

There are reports that there was a police standoff but that has not been confirmed by police at this time.

Officers from multiple agencies now shaking hands. They completed the job in Stratford. Waiting to hear what exactly it was. pic.twitter.com/iNzI01bALU — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) June 15, 2017

There are also reports of road closures in the area.

News 8 has a crew on the scene. We will update this story as new details become available.