NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In an effort to fill nearly 100 teaching vacancies, New Haven’s Board of Education is taking its search outside of the Contiguous United States. Specifically, the Elm City is looking at Puerto Rico to fill the gaps.

According to the New Haven Independent, many of the open jobs are for bilingual teachers.

Those types of teachers have been difficult to find locally.

Due to the high demand of these teachers, many wind up getting hired by other districts for higher pay.