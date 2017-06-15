New report shows job growth, unchanged unemployment rate

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A new report shows Connecticut’s unemployment rate remains unchanged since April, despite the state experiencing a net increase of 6,700 jobs.

Andy Condon, director of the Office of Research at Connecticut’s Department of Labor, says job growth through May “is far ahead of last year’s pace.” He says unemployment data also indicate “workers are entering or rejoining the labor force and most are finding employment.”

However, the labor department revised the number of job losses in April, expanding it from 1,500 to 3,100.

Thursday’s report shows Connecticut’s jobless rate is 4.9 percent, four-tenths of a percent lower than it was a year ago.

Peter Gioia, the Connecticut Business and Industry Association’s economist, says May’s job figures are good news, but Connecticut’s unemployment rate remains the highest in New England.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s