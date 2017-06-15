New York-New Jersey Port Authority CEO search comes up empty

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The search for a CEO for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has come up empty.

The bistate organization began the search after a 2014 special panel recommended a restructuring in the wake of the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal and other missteps.

Board chairman John Degnan told a business conference Wednesday that the search hasn’t yielded a candidate who has been acceptable to the governors of both states.

Degnan is an appointee of Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, while executive director Patrick Foye is an appointee of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Under the panel’s recommendation, the CEO position would not be a political appointment. Under the CEO, the executive director position would be eliminated and the chairmanship would rotate between the states.