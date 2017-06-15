New York-New Jersey Port Authority CEO search comes up empty

By Published:
Traffic is backed up on the New Jersey side of the Lincoln Tunnel in Weehawken, N.J., Wednesday, June 10, 2015. (AP Photo/Joe Epstein)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The search for a CEO for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has come up empty.

The bistate organization began the search after a 2014 special panel recommended a restructuring in the wake of the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal and other missteps.

Board chairman John Degnan told a business conference Wednesday that the search hasn’t yielded a candidate who has been acceptable to the governors of both states.

Degnan is an appointee of Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, while executive director Patrick Foye is an appointee of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Under the panel’s recommendation, the CEO position would not be a political appointment. Under the CEO, the executive director position would be eliminated and the chairmanship would rotate between the states.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s