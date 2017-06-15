Nice today but rain tomorrow

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

The heat and humidity from the past few days has finally broke and we’re expecting beautiful weather throughout the day today. It was a much cooler start to the day this morning with some towns in northern Connecticut dropping down into the 40s. With all of the recent heat, the water temperatures have reached the low 60s so along the shoreline this morning temps didn’t drop too much. This afternoon we’re expecting temperatures to be in the mid 70s along with sunshine and low humidity. That’s a recipe for a top 10 weather day!

The nice weather doesn’t last too long though. Clouds will be on the increase tonight ahead of a few scattered showers/downpours during the morning on Friday. Scattered showers will become a bit more widespread after noon on Friday. So any graduations or graduation parties going on will likely feature periods of rain, especially before 5 PM!

Now the entire day isn’t a complete loss. After 3-5 PM the rain does become more scattered again with a few hit or miss downpours. We’ll dry things out overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Saturday features 80s with more clouds than sunshine and a kick up in humidity too. Can’t rule out an afternoon shower as well, but nothing widespread or incredibly heavy. Sunday (Father’s Day) is the pick of the weekend with more sunshine and temps in the 80s. Click here for the full forecast!

