Nonstop Flights From Hartford to Fort Myers and Tampa

Spirit Airlines jet (Image: Big Stock Photo)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)- Need a vacation? Well, now you can take some time off with an easy trip from Hartford to Florida. Spirit Airlines is launching nonstop flights from Bradley to Fort Myers and Tampa.

“Expanding flight options at Bradley International Airport is vital to Connecticut’s economic future,” said Governor Dannel Malloy. “Each day more and more businesses and residents are turning to the airport as their first choice for air travel.”

As of now, Spirit Airlines has direct flights from Bradley to Myrtle Beach and Orlando. The nonstop flight to Fort Lauderdale starts today. The flights to Fort Myers and Tampa start on November 9, and will only be seasonable from November through April.

