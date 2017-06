(WTNH) — The fidget spinner craze that has swept across the nation is now getting animals involved.

Watch this orangutan at an Austrian Zoo give a fidget spinner a whirl.

After Nonja noticed her caretaker playing with the toy, she decided that she wanted to take it for a spin.

It wasn’t long before Nonja herself became a fidget spinning pro.

Fidget spinners have taken the world by storm as the fad has swept across school campuses and workplaces.