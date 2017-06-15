Police search for suspects in Windsor abduction

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for two suspects involved in an abduction of a woman from Windsor Thursday morning.

Police say at around 2:20 a.m., police responded to Maple Avenue for a report of an abduction. It was reported that an adult female had been taken from a home against her will by two men who police believe she knew.

The suspects left the scene in a vehicle with a Massachusetts registration. A broadcast was then put out over police radio, and shortly after, the vehicle was located on I-91 in the area of the Massachusetts border by Connecticut State Police.

State police chased the vehicle into Springfield where the suspects fled the car and eluded capture.

The victim however was located. She sustained a minor injury in the incident.

Suspect descriptions have not been given at this time. The incident remains under investigation.