(WTNH) — A disturbing report is raising questions about lead in baby food. The Environmental Defense Fund found in food samples taken by the FDA over a 10 year period, 20 percent of samples had detectable levels of lead.

The types of baby food that were most affected included grapes, apples, pears and mixed fruit juices, sweet potatoes, carrots and teething biscuits.

Years of studies show children exposed to lead can experience behavioral problems and lower IQs.