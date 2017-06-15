‘Restaurant Road Trip’ highlights Connecticut restaurants

By Published:

(WTNH) – You don’t have to travel to New York City or Boston to experience great local food and ambiance. Connecticut has some unique and trendy restaurants right in our own state. In a new weekly show called, ‘Restaurant Road Trip’, we take you on a journey across Connecticut highlighting some foodie hot-spots.

Every Friday on CT STYLE at 9:00 am, beginning on Friday, June 23rd, we will spotlight a local restaurant, giving you the rundown on the menu, drinks, crowd and history. You’ll discover some new places in Connecticut to try; thinking beyond your usual lunch and dinner places. You can also catch these episodes on-demand on www.restaurantroadtrip.tv.

This series is hosted by Chef Plum who is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America with over 18 years of culinary experience. His work encompasses 5-star restaurants to small neighborhood establishments and he’s even been featured on The Food Network.

Follow Restaurant Road Trip on Facebook to find out how to attend a show taping, see videos and more.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s