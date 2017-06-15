‘Restaurant Road Trip’ highlights Connecticut restaurants

(WTNH) – You don’t have to travel to New York City or Boston to experience great local food and ambiance. Connecticut has some unique and trendy restaurants right in our own state. In a new weekly show called, ‘Restaurant Road Trip’, we take you on a journey across Connecticut highlighting some foodie hot-spots.

Every Friday on CT STYLE at 9:00 am, beginning on Friday, June 23rd, we will spotlight a local restaurant, giving you the rundown on the menu, drinks, crowd and history. You’ll discover some new places in Connecticut to try; thinking beyond your usual lunch and dinner places. You can also catch these episodes on-demand on www.restaurantroadtrip.tv.

This series is hosted by Chef Plum who is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America with over 18 years of culinary experience. His work encompasses 5-star restaurants to small neighborhood establishments and he’s even been featured on The Food Network.

Follow Restaurant Road Trip on Facebook to find out how to attend a show taping, see videos and more.