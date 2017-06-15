Retailers educate people on firework safety

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s that time of year again when fireworks retailers are busy getting ready for customers. Uncle Guido’s is educating people on firework safety.

Joann Spillane said a legal firework in the state is labeled with the words, “emits showers of sparks.” An illegal firework is labeled, “shoots flaming balls.” She talks about the dangers of using illegal fireworks.

Joann Spillane is the owner Uncle Guido’s. She said, “it projectiles a flaming ball looking over it. If one of the flaming things comes down onto a roof and you are not aware of it and it is still lit, it will start a fire.” Uncle Guido’s can only legally sell fountains and sparklers. Spillane told NEWS 8 that you should keep people at least 20 feet away from fireworks. Spillane added,”Even though it is not going to go up and shoot in the air, sparks do come out of it. Some of it could be 15 feet so if you are 20 feet away from a building, a tree, you are safe.” We want you to have your arm extended and using something at length.” She recommended using a punk or a long-neck lighter. Also, you should have a bucket of water and a hose nearby.

Spillane said use common sense. “If something does ignite, be prepared. Expect the unexpected in anything in life. When you have children and you are using sparklers that kids are going to be wiggling around at each other and adults should be there to supervise and shoes should be on their feet,” said Spillane. Never let a child handle fireworks. Spillane added, “It’s not a child thing. It’s fire. It’s igniting. It should be adult supervised.” Only people over over 16 are allowed to use fireworks. Uncle Guido’s won’t sell to anyone under 18 years old.