Senator Murphy to suit up for Congressional Baseball Game

(WTNH) — The game must go on. One day after Representative Steve Scalise was shot while practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, Democrats and Republicans are taking to the field for the main event. Senator Chris Murphy will be playing catcher for the Democrats.

“I know that there’s danger involved in this job. I know that there are some people out there that look to target members of Congress and I accept that. I just think that this job is important. I wanna keep doing it and I can’t wake up everyday, you know, feeling scared about my safety,” said Murphy.

Murphy has played in the Congressional Baseball Game for the past 11 years. He admits to mixed feelings about suiting up on Thursday, saying he has some fears, but is glad his colleagues are showing resiliency after one of their own was attacked.

Connecticut representatives Jim Himes, Joe Courtney, Elizabeth Esty and Rosa DeLauro all say they will be at the game. In a phone conversation with News 8, DeLauro said not being at the game is not an option.

“We are joined together in unity and we will be out there in force tonight to, you know, demonstrate that this is not going to set us back but that we have to move forward,” said DeLauro.

Capitol Police have increased their presence at the stadium where the game will be played as well as at the Capitol itself. Murphy cautions how Americans react to violence like Wednesday’s is a sign more needs to be done to stop it from happening again.

“I think we all have to think abut why it’s so easy for us to just sort-of push these mass shootings in the background and move on. That probably says something about us that’s not so admirable,” said Murphy.

In a year that has been steeped with political controversy and heated debate, Connecticut’s lawmakers agree yesterday’s attack takes the differences in opinion too far.

“Just because I’m passionate, just because a Republican is passionate about the things they believe in, that’s not license for somebody to go take a gun and shoot one of us,” said Murphy.

Senator Richard Blumenthal will also be in attendance at the game as a spectator.