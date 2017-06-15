Silver alert issued for Hartford woman

Elizabeth Regan (Photo Courtesy: Hartford Police Department)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police have issued a silver alert for a missing Hartford woman.

According to police, Elizabeth Regan, 30, has been missing since May 28.

She is described as having white skin with brown eyes and brown hair.

She stands approximately 5’5″ and weighs around 175 pounds.

Regan has multiple tattoos, with one reading “life” on her left wrist, another reading “Jeff” on her back, and a third reading “babe” on her stomach. She also has a fourth tattoo on her leg.

Those who have seen Regan are asked to call Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.

