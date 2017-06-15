Special needs students graduate from program at Yale-New Haven Hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some special needs students graduated from a unique program at Yale-New Haven Hospital on Thursday.

The Chapel Haven students have been taking classes at the hospital five days a week for the past year.

They spend part of their day working side by side with hospital staff.

The goal is to help them learn to work as a team and to understand workplace rules.

They build job skills and become more familiar with the work environment in hopes that this will lead to paid employment or more of a foundation as they continue on in a career search,” said Lynelle Abel, the Director of Volunteer and Guest Services at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

As part of the program, the students have written resumes, collected references, filled out job applications and learned interview skills.