Stamford home catches fire from illegal fireworks

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Stamford Fire Fighters confirm that a home caught fire Wednesday night after illegal fireworks were ignited.

At About 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night, Stamford Fire Fighters responded to a report of a house fire. Upon their arrival, they found that the exterior fire had started on the north side of the house which burned the siding and sheathing. The fire was extinguished by the occupant who happened to be exiting the home at the time.

After the City Fire Marshall’s office examined the home, they determined that the fire was ignited by illegal fireworks that shoots projectiles into the air.

There were no injuries reported.