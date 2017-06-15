State Police investigating suspicious incident in Lebanon

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating what they are calling a ‘suspicious incident’ where a girl was approached by a teenage boy in the woods.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., Troopers from Troop-K in Colchester responded to the area of Pease Brook-Wildlife Management Area on Horiska Road in Lebanon. According to Troopers, a girl was approached by a teenage boy in the woods. Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime have responded to the scene and this incident is currently under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

If you have any information that could help Troopers in the their investigation, you’re asked to call Troop K at 860-465-5400.